OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

