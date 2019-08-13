One Tusk Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 33,000 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

One Tusk Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 5.3% of One Tusk Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,834,000 after purchasing an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.85. 260,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,279. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

