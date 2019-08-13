OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 797,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 192,619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE ONE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. 211,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.37.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

