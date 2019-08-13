Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Online Resources (NASDAQ:ORCC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Online Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Online Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Online Resources alerts:

Shares of Online Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,141. Online Resources has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Online Resources Company Profile

Online Resources Corporation is engaged in providing outsourced, Web and phone based financial technology services to financial institution, biller, card issuer and creditor clients. The Company operates in two segments: Banking and e-Commerce. The Company’s products and services enable the Company’s clients to provide their consumer end users with the ability to perform various self-service functions, including electronic bill payments and funds transfers, which utilize its real-time debit architecture, automated clearing house (ACH) and other payment methods, as well as gain online access to their accounts, transaction histories and other information.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Online Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.