Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 323,749 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 6.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.27% of Oracle worth $449,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,074,000 after buying an additional 393,223 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 61,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,658,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $571,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,598 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 507,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,830. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

