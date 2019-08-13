OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,090,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 648,852 shares.The stock last traded at $7.57 and had previously closed at $7.41.

Several research firms have commented on OSUR. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $466.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,918,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,099,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 675,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

