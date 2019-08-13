Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 122,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. 1,891,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.