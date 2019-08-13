Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.17 ($42.06).

Shares of OSR opened at €34.95 ($40.64) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.48. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52 week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

