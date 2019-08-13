Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,707. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

