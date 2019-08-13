Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 130.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

