PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,678,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in PACCAR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,471. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,805. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

