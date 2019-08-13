PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1,431.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,244,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 74,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $581,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,834 shares of company stock worth $1,309,805. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

