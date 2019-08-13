PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.51% of PagSeguro Digital worth $320,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 546,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,849. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

