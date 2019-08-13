Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Pampa Energia stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 73,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,373. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.96. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 441,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 13.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 64,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

