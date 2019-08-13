Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$92,120.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.03, for a total transaction of C$92,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,858,290.70.

PAAS traded down C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.11. 612,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,762. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.36. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -112.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

