Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $347.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $72,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford purchased 7,581 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $233,798.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,510,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,497.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 396.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

