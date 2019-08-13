Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.90

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 2428116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

PEGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.