Paul J. Krump Sells 6,000 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,974. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.