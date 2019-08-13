PAWS Fund (PAWS) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $52,013.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00269410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.01303096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00095885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000436 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

