Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

PCTY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,038. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $111.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $485,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $4,582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 868,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,574,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,768 shares of company stock worth $11,126,741. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 588.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

