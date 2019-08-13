PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 30th

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 14.71%.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,375 shares of company stock worth $64,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

