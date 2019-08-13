Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 2,105 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.05% of Biogen worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $232.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,133. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

