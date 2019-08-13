Pendal Group Ltd Buys 637,613 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,613 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $187,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,256. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

