Pendal Group Ltd Buys 74,844 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 74,844 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 1.37% of PRA Health Sciences worth $78,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

PRAH traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

