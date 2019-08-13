Pendal Group Ltd Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14,417.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,272,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,113 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $46,819,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $145,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 839,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Nomura began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

