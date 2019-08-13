Pendal Group Ltd Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 747.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,450 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 165.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,837,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $12,983,033. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.01. 124,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

