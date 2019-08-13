Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,856 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,245,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,954,000 after acquiring an additional 201,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,092. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

Shares of ANTM traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,412. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. Anthem’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

