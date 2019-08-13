PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 377,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 417,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $289,050. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,567,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 304,206 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 103,699 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 926,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 43.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

