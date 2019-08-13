Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $196,368.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

