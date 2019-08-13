Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.31

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 5220196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,019,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

