Phantomx Hits Market Cap of $4,826.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 88.7% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $4,826.00 and $9.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00926579 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003651 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 44,214,312 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

