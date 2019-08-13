Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

