Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2019

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 787.20 ($10.29).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 684.95 ($8.95) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 704.03.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). Sell-side analysts forecast that Phoenix Group will post 2654.9998987 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £240,217.44 ($313,886.63). Also, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total value of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

