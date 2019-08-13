Pierre Labbé Sells 3,613 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total transaction of C$61,338.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,663.52.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.46. 471,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.90. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -22.00%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.64.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.