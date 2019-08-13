Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $26,093.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025849 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004135 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,243,925,875 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

