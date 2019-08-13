Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,253,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

