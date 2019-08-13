PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.13. PlayAGS shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 2,364,048 shares.

Specifically, insider Victor Gallo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Chibib bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a P/E ratio of -73.40, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.