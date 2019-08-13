PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $351,414.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

