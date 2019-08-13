PLNcoin (PLNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. PLNcoin has a market cap of $5,446.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,479.51 or 2.21027300 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002047 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026568 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

