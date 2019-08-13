Polybius Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Polybius has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $5,483.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polybius has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00010306 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00272755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.01402615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023098 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00097646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

