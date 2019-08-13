Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 455 ($5.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLP. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 460 ($6.01).

Shares of LON:PLP traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 396.60 ($5.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 421.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

