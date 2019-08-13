Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $209.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, the company reported mixed second-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same for the third straight quarter. For 2019, Pool Corp expects earnings of $6.09-$6.34 per share compared with prior guidance of $6.09-$6.39. Meanwhile, the company’s base business continues to perform impressively. Consistent growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is added positive.. Nonetheless, seasonality of its business and macroeconomic headwinds due to solid global presence are worrisome. Higher labor and delivery costs remain a concern. Of late, estimates for both current quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of POOL opened at $198.49 on Monday. Pool has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $10,045,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

