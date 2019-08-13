Populous Trading Down 8.9% This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Populous has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $31.88 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00005631 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.01387020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00097113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

