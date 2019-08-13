Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,381,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

