Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

PRAA stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.64. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,381,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

