Precision Optics (PEYE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Shares of PEYE remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Precision Optics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

