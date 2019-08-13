Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) & Edwards Lifesciences (NASDAQ:EW) Head to Head Review

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -925.08% -714.98% -255.28% Edwards Lifesciences 18.29% 31.25% 18.83%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Precision Therapeutics and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 2 6 12 0 2.50

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $203.22, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 13.49 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $3.72 billion 12.08 $722.20 million $4.70 45.99

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, an advanced algorithm that indicates the likelihood of a patient developing hypotension; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.