Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

