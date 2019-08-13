Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $4,765,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 232,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,264. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,623 shares of company stock valued at $20,371,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

