Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Propetro in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Propetro in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Propetro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of PUMP opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Propetro has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

